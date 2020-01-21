Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.