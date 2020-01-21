CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,788,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 391.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

