Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 127

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 127 ($1.67) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 128.17 ($1.69).

LON CEY opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.69) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.74%.

In related news, insider Marna Cloete bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

