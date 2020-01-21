Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.33 ($1.79).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 128.95 ($1.70). 1,458,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.99. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.74%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

