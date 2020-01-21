ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest and Binance. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $7,565.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00052649 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00072576 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,726.03 or 1.00590627 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040486 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, BigONE, Huobi, EXX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

