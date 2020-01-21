Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

