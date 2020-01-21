Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.75 at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHP.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.28.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -7.73. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.22 and a 12 month high of C$14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.93.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.