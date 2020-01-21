Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.13-0.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.065-7.105 billion.Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.14-0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

