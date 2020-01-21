CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

CCC stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.35 million. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

