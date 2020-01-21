Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.03. 15,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,279. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,016,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 297,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 127,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

