Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

