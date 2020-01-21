Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Citigroup by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.45. 245,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,763,466. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

