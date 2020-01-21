Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Citrix Systems has set its FY19 guidance at $5.60-5.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.25-5.45 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $117.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.