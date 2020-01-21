Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.