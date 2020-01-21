Cobham plc (LON:COB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cobham plc (LON:COB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.20 ($1.74).

UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of LON COB opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.61. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -86.58. Cobham has a 52-week low of GBX 97.92 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.20 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

