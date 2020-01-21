Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.85

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$11.85 ($8.40) and last traded at A$11.67 ($8.28), with a volume of 450664 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$11.67 ($8.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$10.76.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile (ASX:CCL)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

