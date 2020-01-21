Cochlear (ASX:COH) Hits New 1-Year High at $239.70

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$239.70 ($170.00) and last traded at A$237.80 ($168.65), with a volume of 54389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$237.85 ($168.69).

The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$231.18 and its 200-day moving average is A$218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cochlear Company Profile (ASX:COH)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

