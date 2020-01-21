Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

CL opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

