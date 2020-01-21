Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.21). Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

COLL stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.87 million, a PE ratio of -68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,472. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after buying an additional 165,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 776,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 108,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

