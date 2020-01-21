Columbia Banking System (COLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COLB stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.08. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

