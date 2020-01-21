Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

NYSE:CMA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.23. 484,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,228. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Comerica has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.74.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

