Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 22.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stericycle stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

