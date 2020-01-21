Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 289 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,628,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 318,801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3,060.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 225,222 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $11,458,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,398,000 after purchasing an additional 163,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.15. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

