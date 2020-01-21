Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $204.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.33. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

