Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.82.

GWW opened at $340.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.59. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

