Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after buying an additional 953,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,176,288,000 after buying an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 75.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,576,000 after buying an additional 1,622,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 25.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,713,000 after buying an additional 401,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

