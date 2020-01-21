Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.78 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,980 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,874 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after buying an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

