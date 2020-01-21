Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 472,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,109,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,291.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.3% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

NSC opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

