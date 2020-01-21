Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,180 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

