Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 6,163 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.