Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

WHR stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

