Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 30,979 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,979 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

