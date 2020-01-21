Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 49,680 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,680 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,909,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after acquiring an additional 250,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.