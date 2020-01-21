Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 83,031 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,031 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after buying an additional 585,801 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 817.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

