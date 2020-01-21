Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.04 ($7.02).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.16 ($6.00) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

