Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.04 ($7.02).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.14 ($5.98) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €8.26 ($9.60).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

