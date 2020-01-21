Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Community Financial Corp(Maryland) an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of TCFC opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Community Financial Cor has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

In other Community Financial Corp(Maryland) news, CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. purchased 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

