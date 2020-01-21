Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $7.01 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 253,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 220,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

