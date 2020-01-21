Core Laboratories (CLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 14th

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE CLB opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.