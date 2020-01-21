Cormark Comments on Coeur Mining Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDE. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price target (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

NYSE CDE opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 791,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

