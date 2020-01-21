Cormark Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EIF. AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.19.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$44.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$28.30 and a 12 month high of C$46.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.67.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.45 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.15%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

