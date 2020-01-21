Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,479 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Corning by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

