Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

COWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Cowen has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $484.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Cowen had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Cowen’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

