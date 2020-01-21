CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 28th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON NCYF opened at GBX 61.28 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 million and a PE ratio of 32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.98. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 61 ($0.80).

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.