Craig Hallum Downgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Hold

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,472. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 122,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

