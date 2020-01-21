Critical Analysis: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) versus CardioGenics (NASDAQ:CGNH)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of PFSweb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -0.16% 7.47% 1.84% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PFSweb and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 4 0 3.00 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

PFSweb currently has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 35.35%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Risk & Volatility

PFSweb has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PFSweb and CardioGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $326.16 million 0.28 $1.23 million $0.29 16.24 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Summary

PFSweb beats CardioGenics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; and order to cash service, such as technology collaboration, information management services, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly services; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

