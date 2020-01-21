CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.