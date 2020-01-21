CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus set a $82.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CSX has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

