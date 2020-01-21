CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRT.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.50 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$16.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.90. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.36 and a 12 month high of C$16.40.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.