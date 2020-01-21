CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 683.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 22.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 240,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.